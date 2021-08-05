Taylor Davies: Scarlets hooker joins Dragons on season loan
Dragons have confirmed hooker Taylor Davies has rejoined the region on a season-long loan from Scarlets.
The 26-year-old links up with the Gwent region for a second spell with immediate effect.
Davies first joined Dragons in April 2021 to bolster the front-row options at Rodney Parade towards the end of last season.
The Swansea-born forward made three appearances for the region in the Rainbow Cup.