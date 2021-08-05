Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Harris played for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics

Saracens have given winger Ben Harris a new long-term contract.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club in August 2020, was part of Great Britain's Rugby Sevens squad at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. He scored four tries for the team as they went on to finish in fourth place.

He was named England Men's Sevens player of the year in 2020.

Harris made four appearances for Saracens last year and scored against Gloucester on his debut.

Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall said: "Ben is a player with exciting potential and a great attitude.

"It was fantastic to see him performing so well at the Olympics and we are looking forward to supporting him and helping him realise that potential in the years ahead."