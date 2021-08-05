Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The inaugural Indigo Group Premiership Cup is divided into East and West pools

The Indigo Group Premiership will start the 2021-22 season with a new cup competition beginning on 18 September.

The 12 clubs have been divided into two pools of six - West and East - for the inaugural Indigo Group Premiership Cup.

Teams will play each other home and away to decide the top two Welsh sides from each group.

The winner from West will then host the runners-up from East in one semi-final, while the East winner will host the West runner-up in the other semi-final.

The date and venue of the final are still to be confirmed.

Llanelli, Aberavon, Bridgend, Carmarthen Quins, Llandovery and Swansea form the West, while Merthyr, Ebbw Vale, Pontypridd, Newport, Cardiff and RGC are in the East.

"The key for us has been to get people back playing rugby. A lot of time and effort has gone into ensuring the top end of our club game can return to action in a safe environment," said Welsh Rugby Union head of participation Geraint John.

"Finally, the players and coaches have something tangible to focus on and we can all now look forward to seeing some exciting derbies which I'm sure will give fans something to shout about at long last."

Domestic rugby in Wales has been on an 18-month hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.