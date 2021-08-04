Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Poppy Cleall (right) helped England win the Women's Six Nations trophy earlier this year

England international Poppy Cleall has signed a new contract with Premier 15s side Saracens Women.

The 29-year-old forward, who can play in the second row and back row, has made 105 appearances over the course of her eight-year spell with Sarries.

Cleall has won 47 international caps, and was named Six Nations player of the tournament earlier this year.

"Poppy has established herself as one of the best players in the world," head coach Alex Austerberry said. external-link

"We are very excited to see where she can take her game with us."

Sarries have not disclosed the length of Cleall's new deal at the StoneX Stadium.