Ethan Lewis' only outing for Saracens came in the 54-13 win over Bedford Blues

Premiership club Saracens have signed forward Ethan Lewis on a permanent deal from Cardiff.

The 27-year-old hooker joined the north London club midway through last season and made one appearance as Sarries won promotion from the Championship.

Lewis, a former Wales Under-20 international, has agreed a two-year contract at the StoneX Stadium.