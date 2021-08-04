Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marika Koroibete has won 37 caps for Australia - including starting all three of the recent games against France - and is the most experienced of the trio

Australia have dropped three players from their Bledisloe Cup opener against New Zealand on Saturday after they broke curfew with a drinking session.

Winger Marika Koroibete, number eight Isi Naisarani and prop Pone Fa'amausili continued to drink alcohol for more than two hours after curfew following a team bonding session in Auckland.

Coach Dave Rennie said the players had "angered" the rest of the squad.

"These three men have paid a big price for their decisions," said Rennie.

He added: "We've got a big squad here - 42 players. Thirty-nine understood the importance of getting together and getting connected and having a quiet beer and three guys lacked the discipline beyond that.

"It's not so much [about being] intoxicated. It was the fact that they continued drinking well beyond the time that was listed.

"We've stated the importance of our preparation for the All Blacks... This obviously didn't fit with their mindset so [we're] incredibly disappointed and, to be honest, there's a big chunk of that group who are pretty angry."

The opening Test in the three-match series takes place in Auckland on Saturday (06:05 BST).

New Zealand won the 2020 Bledisloe Cup last autumn.