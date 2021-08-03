Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marlie Packer's Saracens finished top of the Premier 15s table last season, but lost the play-off final to Harlequins

England back-row forward Marlie Packer has signed a new contract with Premier 15 side Saracens Women.

The 31-year-old has won 76 caps over the course of her career with the Red Roses, winning four Six Nations Grand Slams and the World Cup in 2014.

Packer has made 46 appearances for Sarries and has helped the north London club win the Premier 15s title twice.

"Marlie is a high quality player who is vastly experienced," head coach Alex Austerberry told the club website. external-link

"Her energy and work rate is infectious and her determination to improve is great, so it is fantastic that she has committed to the club."

Saracens have not disclosed the length of Packer's new deal at the StoneX Stadium.