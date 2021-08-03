British and Irish Lions: Warren Gatland makes sweeping changes for third Test

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments77

Bundee Aki
Centre Bundee Aki will make his first appearance in the Test series, while Owen Farrell (left) misses out on the squad

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has made sweeping changes to his matchday squad for Saturday's decisive third Test against South Africa.

Hooker Ken Owens, prop Wyn Jones, scrum-half Ali Price, centre Bundee Aki, wing Josh Adams and full-back Liam Williams all start in Cape Town.

Fly-half Finn Russell, lock Adam Beard and number eight Sam Simmonds come into the 23 for the first time this series.

Owen Farrell, Taulupe Faletau, Anthony Watson and Stuart Hogg are out of the 23.

After winning the first Test 22-17, the Lions were humbled 27-9 in the second to set up a winner-takes-all clash this weekend.

"The matchday 23 have an incredibly special opportunity in front of them - to seal a Lions series victory in South Africa," said Gatland.

"It doesn't get much bigger than this and we're excited by the challenge that faces us on Saturday.

"We've no excuses from last week - the Springboks put us under pressure in the second half and deserved the win. We have to be much better than that second-half performance, and I believe we will be."

Following the second Test humbling, captain Alun Wyn Jones said he expected Gatland to make widespread changes, and the Lions boss has been true to form, changing six of the starting XV and dramatically altering the complexion of the bench.

Up front, loose-head Jones will make his Lions Test debut after recovering from injury, while Owens has been preferred to Luke Cowan-Dickie, who drops to the bench.

Tight-head prop Kyle Sinckler has been named as a replacement subject to the outcome of his disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening.

The back five of the scrum remains unchanged, but the backline has been reconfigured, with Aki making his first appearance in a Lions Test series, and the Welsh pair of Adams and Williams coming into the back three after the Lions were dismantled by the South Africa kicking game last weekend.

Beard, a late call-up to the tour, is rewarded for strong performances in the warm-up with a place on the bench, while the creativity of Russell and the pace of Simmonds are preferred to the experience of Farrell and Faletau.

British and Irish Lions: Williams; Adams, Henshaw, Aki, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Price; Jones, Owens, Furlong, Itoje, A Wyn Jones (c), Lawes, Curry, Conan

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Vunipola, Sinckler, Beard, Simmonds, Murray, Russell, Daly

Comments

77 comments

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 12:19

    VDM ? Seriously?

  • Comment posted by Rainfordian, today at 12:19

    Never known so may grown men (fans, players, coaches and officials) so concerned over a glorified set of three friendly games.

    Second test was utter dross and a poor poor advert for rugby.

  • Comment posted by Gimli Cymru, today at 12:18

    I can see the plan with picking Owens to start will be to keep the ball in play. No lineouts.

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 12:18

    No Hamish Watson really disappointed in gatland approach, hasn’t got the positive approach one would hope for when you have flair players. Owens not really fired on tour, hopeful the players can do it but not confident.

  • Comment posted by Logical reasoning , today at 12:18

    Most of the changes make sense but Ken Owens??? Shouldn't be in the 23, yet alone starting

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 12:18

    The back row lacks balance, as a unit it's too slow & got outplayed at the breakdown. Watson being dropped is bizarre whilst Van Der Merwe staying is unbelievable. Adams & Williams should have started the 1st test, the front row replacements weaken the scrum, Simmonds only covers 8 & Russell hasn't played for weeks & has to come on cold against SA.
    SA by 20.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 12:17

    Gatlands had a shocker.

  • Comment posted by Roger, today at 12:17

    I'm afraid I have lost a lot of appetite for this BL tour - last week's game had VdM tripping, Itoje kneeling on a fallen opponent and Sinclair cited for biting. This isn't a good look, and I won't even comment on the rugby ...

  • Comment posted by OllieEvans72, today at 12:17

  • Comment posted by WellWell, today at 12:17

    Gatland has picked a team for Saturday which can definitely win.

    The bench could cause real problems and unlock the tiring S.African defence too.

    Bold, but faint hearts never win. Get behind the Lions everyone!

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 12:17

    Got to go for broke now and change the game plan. Not going to win trying to match the SA power game. Would have had Hamish in for his forward momentum, drive and never say die attitude. As Daly is still on the fringes that just shows the lack of judgement in bringing no classy skilled midfield players on tour

  • Comment posted by Gimli Cymru, today at 12:16

    Yes changes were needed but should have cut VdM, no Beirne in the 23.

  • Comment posted by Nodrog, today at 12:16

    Have to change tactics or we will lose again.
    Team picked has to adopt a different approach to the last test.
    Good luck to the boys........

  • Comment posted by GiveUsOurDailyHYS, today at 12:15

    Speed the game up, don’t let the Boks slow it down.

  • Comment posted by JohnW, today at 12:15

    Always thought it might come down to the third test. Hope Simmonds comes on and does his thing. Russell to come on in second half, will it be too little too late, or will he be a lions hero. He has matured into a better player. A lot of pundits weren't going for him and yet it was obvious, you needed someone to unlock the Boks defence. He is the obvious candidate, hope he does it

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:15

    Makes changes, but keeps, Biggar and VdM, both awful last week.

    AKi a liability in attack and defence.

    As for Gatland and no sentiment, seems ok if you are Welsh.

    • Reply posted by SA, today at 12:19

      SA replied:
      I think it’s a much better team and a better bench than either of the first 2 tests. We smashed you last week in the aerial battle and scrum. Wyn Jones coming in at prop v good call as is Adams and Williams. All Welsh and should have started first test. I was hoping you’d pick the same team as last week. Come on the Boks!

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 12:15

    With one hand he giveth (Hogg out), with the other he taketh away (Russell in)...

  • Comment posted by BonessRugbyDO, today at 12:15

    As a Scot, I'm glad we have 2 starters in Duhan and Ali but have to say LRZ must feel very hard done by not to even make the 23 after the awful display from last weeks outside backs! Absolutely no issues with Williams coming in for Hoggy, I'd have done the same after last week.

    I hope Gats uses the bench early though because this test series is crying out for Finn to carve it up!

  • Comment posted by Soapy, today at 12:15

    I don't see that as a winning team I'm afraid. The pack got badly beaten up and the back 5 stays the same. I'd have had Henderson for AWJ and started Watson ahead of Curry. Hard to see how the game plan can move on from Warrenball with that midfield too.

  • Comment posted by aron, today at 12:15

    Most defenders beaten Watson so he drops him .. vdm can’t catch a high ball ... and starting Owens ?? He came on and missed every line out !!! And how can anyone say more attack minded he’s picked Aki!!!

