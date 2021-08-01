Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hogg (left) captained the Lions in a warm-up game on the tour of South Africa

British and Irish Lions full-back Stuart Hogg has denied allegedly biting Willie le Roux during the side's defeat by South Africa in the second Test.

Hogg responded after accusations "surfaced online" following the 27-9 defeat in Cape Town by the Springboks which levelled the series at 1-1.

"I would like to categorically deny any foul play," said Scotland captain Hogg.

"I would never bite an opponent and I am annoyed and upset by this unsubstantiated accusation."

He added: "I've always been proud of playing rugby in the spirit of the game."

The Lions won the first Test 22-17 but, after losing the second, the decider will take place on Saturday, 7 August.

"Respect to the Springboks for their deserved win," said Hogg.

"The squad is hurting after the defeat, but it's all to play for next week. It's going to be a cup final and everyone's going to be up for it."