South Africa 27-9 British and Irish Lions: Springboks level series in fiery encounter

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Makazole Mapimpi scores a try
Makazole Mapimpi's try gave South Africa a narrow second-half lead
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - second Test
South Africa: (6) 27
Tries: Mapimpi, Am Con: Pollard Pens: Pollard 5
British and Irish Lions: (9) 9
Pens: Biggar 3

The British and Irish Lions' series with South Africa will go to a decider after the Springboks won a fiery second Test 27-9 at Cape Town Stadium.

The Lions led after a cagey first half as Dan Biggar's three penalties trumped Handre Pollard's two, while a player from each side went to the sin-bin.

But a stylish Makazole Mapimpi try gave the world champions a narrow two-point lead at the start of the second half.

The hosts continued to dominate and Lukhanyo Am's score sealed victory.

Pollard scored three more penalties to further put the Lions in their place after the tourists won the first Test 22-17.

Both sides will have to raise their level once again in what promises to be a thrilling series decider on Saturday, 7 August.

Referee O'Keeffe forced into the limelight

Ben O'Keeffe speaks to Siya Kolisi and Alun Wyn Jones
Referee Ben O'Keeffe spoke to both captains as tensions rose between the two sides

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus had made himself the centre of attention during the week by posting an unprecedented hour-long monologue critiquing referee Nic Berry's work in the Lions' opening win.

Erasmus' act also threw the spotlight on Ben O'Keeffe, who took charge of the second Test.

The New Zealander was put through his paces by two emotionally charged sides, with 40 minutes of first-half playing time taking 62 minutes to complete because of stoppages needed for officiating decisions.

Tensions boiled over after just two minutes as Alun Wyn Jones and Eben Etzebeth stared each other down and players from both sides faced off around them.

Pollard and Biggar exchanged penalties, before an uncharacteristic miss by the South Africa 10 as the Lions took a 6-3 lead.

Then the story became as much about the players leaving the field as those still on it. First 2019 world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit exited with a shoulder injury, replaced by the much less experienced Kwagga Smith.

The Lions were dealt a bigger blow when Van der Merwe was given a yellow card for his trip on Cheslin Kolbe.

But Kolbe followed two minutes later after he took Conor Murray out in the air - an action that prompted players from both sides to pile into another scrap and a telling off for both captains from O'Keeffe, who promised more yellow cards if the behaviour continued.

Pollard levelled things with an impressive 54m kick, before the Lions had a try ruled out as Siya Kolisi held the ball up as Robbie Henshaw tried to get it to ground after taking a chip ahead.

The tourists were brought back for an earlier penalty and Biggar slotted his third to give the Lions a three-point advantage at the break.

More to follow.

Line-ups

British & Irish Lions: Hogg; A Watson, Harris, Henshaw, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Murray; Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones, Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Sinckler, Beirne, Faletau, Price, Farrell, Daly.

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi, Du Toit, Wiese

Replacements: Marx, Nyakane, Koch, De Jager, Van Staden, Smith, H Jantjies, Willemse.

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 19:23

    MOM- Erasmus, he totally got in the refs head.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 19:22

    Hogg can’t catch a cold.

    • Reply posted by DocuDrama, today at 19:29

      DocuDrama replied:
      Good. We want him to be fit for next week.

  • Comment posted by SquintIV, today at 19:23

    Lions should’ve been playing 14…

    • Reply posted by factotum, today at 19:25

      factotum replied:
      Maybe but we should be beating them 15 v 15

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 19:24

    Poor today, there will be some changes for next week for sure. Starting with willians at 15 & Adams on wing instead of DVDM.

    • Reply posted by josh, today at 19:32

      josh replied:
      Drop vdm when Watson done absolutely nothing all day except from drop the ball? He has been anonymous in both tests.

  • Comment posted by Dragonborn, today at 19:22

    Even David Attenborough would've marvelled how the Springbok killed the Lion in the air. Changes needed.

  • Comment posted by troberts3891, today at 19:24

    Terrible performance by the backs apart from Henshaw.

    Love everything Gatland has done for the Lions and Wales....but if you are are going to play a kick and chase game you need Liam Williams!

    Credit to SA, they were great in the 2nd half.

    • Reply posted by Malky81, today at 19:36

      Malky81 replied:
      Henshaw was one of the worst! Awful in the air and gave away multiple penalties.

  • Comment posted by factotum, today at 19:23

    We need at least 2 new backs starting next week. I haven't seen such poor attempts at catching in a test rugby match.

  • Comment posted by Colin Allcars, today at 19:27

    Need Wyn Jones, Liam Williams and probably Josh Adams.

    • Reply posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 19:37

      Gergio Sarcia replied:
      Just like we needed Owens? Who had a shocker. Bigoted idiot

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 19:24

    Play Price next time

  • Comment posted by TangoLima, today at 19:27

    Very poor performance from the Lions. End of.

  • Comment posted by 34512gthbcr, today at 19:25

    I don't like to write critical posts, but that was a clueless performance from the Lions, especially in the second half. The officials didn't cover themselves in glory either. Let's hope for better next week.

    • Reply posted by al1612, today at 19:37

      al1612 replied:
      astonishingly dull tactics. Is that all we are capable of?

  • Comment posted by F6ckedoffviewer, today at 19:27

    Worst Lions test I’ve seen, so disappointed as no rugby was played from both sides. Not once did I see phase play or any attacks from lions back line. Back 3 need to change, no competition in the high ball. Hope final test will see some rugby played.

  • Comment posted by Scotland, today at 19:31

    Its Finn time

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 19:27

    Best team won.

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 19:26

    Despite an atrocious performance from the officials the lions never deserved that. The whole backline needs ripping up. Murray to slow, back 3 can't catch to save their life and all we did was play in to SA's game. Disappointed that we didn't go out there and play our own game instead of trying to match SA in a physical battle. Big changes needed for next week!

    • Reply posted by aenimasb, today at 19:35

      aenimasb replied:
      I would disagree about Murray. He stood up well to the Boks pack and Lions look measured when he was over the ball. Price was going backwards when he came on, yes, but he faltered enormously under the strain.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 19:24

    Well well, decider it is. We were dominated up front, and never looked like winning today. Well played SA, a few changes for next week I think is needed. Let’s not blame the ref either.

  • Comment posted by Billy Eye Doll, today at 19:23

    No complaints , beaten by the better team on the day , roll on next week

  • Comment posted by Colin Allcars, today at 19:23

    So we did need Liam Williams after all.

    • Reply posted by Malky81, today at 19:36

      Malky81 replied:
      He'd have been just as bad.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 19:25

    DVDM just seems like a poor man's George North. How he gets in ahead of Adams is beyond me

  • Comment posted by fweebe, today at 19:25

    Best team won - don't blame 50-50 calls as we got the rub last week

    As a lions fan looked like we had no game plan at all, stupid penalties given away and no one could catch

    Don't need wholesale changes as that doesn't work but need to decide on a plan and try and play to it

    • Reply posted by Proppingupthesrum, today at 19:36

      Proppingupthesrum replied:
      There is a difference between a tight offside decision and tackling a player with a headbutt or flipping a player onto his face. Lions performed badly because they new the ref was going to punish them for existing and let SA tackle them with a Glasgow kiss

