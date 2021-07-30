Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hosea Saumaki played for Daito Bunka University and Canon Eagles in Japan before joining the Sunwolves

Leicester Tigers have made Tongan back Hosea Saumaki their ninth signing ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old is moving to Welford Road following five years in Japanese rugby, three of them with Super Rugby side Sunwolves.

He represented Tonga in Sevens before making his Test debut against New Zealand earlier this year.

"He has shown himself to be a prolific try-scorer in his career to date," said Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick.

"In our conversations with Hosea, we've been impressed by his desire to want to be a part of what we are building at Leicester Tigers and are looking forward to welcoming him to the club."

Leicester, who finished sixth in the Premiership last season, have also brought in fellow backs Freddie Burns, Bryce Hegarty, Dan Lancaster, Juan-Pablo Socino and forwards Dan Richardson, Eli Snyman, Marco Van Staden and Francois Van Wyk.

"I've always wanted to play rugby in the United Kingdom and to get that opportunity at Leicester Tigers is a dream," said Saumaki.

"They have a big fan base, who are really supportive of the team and for me to be a part of that is really exciting."

The length of his contract with the Tigers has not been disclosed.