Rassie Erasmus' South Africa lost 22-17 to the British and Irish Lions in the first Test

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - second Test Venue: Cape Town Stadium Dates: Saturday, 31 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Rassie Erasmus' complaints about the refereeing in the British and Irish Lions series opener have been called a "sideshow" by the tourists, while Rugby Australia deemed them "unacceptable".

The Springboks boss posted an unprecedented hour-long video monologue online critiquing Australian referee Nic Berry's work in the first Test.

A Rugby Australia statement condemned Erasmus' actions.

Forwards coach Robin McBryde said the Lions were "really happy" with Berry.

In the video. Erasmus said he recorded it in the hope that South Africa would get an "equal chance" in Saturday's second Test, which will be refereed by New Zealand's Ben O'Keeffe, after losing the first.

"We're aware there's a lot of stuff out there on social media but that's not going to affect anything," McBryde continued.

"That's just a sideshow. Everybody realises [referees] have got a tough job to do.

"We were really happy with Nic Berry last Saturday and I don't think it is going to be any different this weekend."

Erasmus may yet be charged by World Rugby for his actions, with the global governing body saying it would raise the issue with the South African Rugby Union.

Rugby Australia said "there is no place for abuse of match officials in Australian rugby", describing Erasmus' behaviour as "against the spirit and values of the game".

"It is important to ensure public attacks of this nature are not tolerated," the union's chief executive Andy Marinos said.

"We will continue to provide support to Nic at this time, as both his physical and mental wellbeing remain a priority for us."