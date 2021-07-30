Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cory Hill (red cap) made his Wales debut against Australia in 2016

Cardiff have confirmed Wales second-row Cory Hill has officially left the club.

Wales replaced Hill with Matthew Screech for their summer Tests after the lock informed Cardiff he wanted to pursue an opportunity overseas.

Now that process has been finalised with Hill being released from his contract from immediate effect.

"It is disappointing to lose a player of Cory's calibre but we understand his decision and part on good terms," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

Hill has won 32 caps and a move to a team outside Wales renders him ineligible to play for Wayne Pivac's side under the nation's 60-cap rule.

The 29-year-old is looking at joining a club in Japan where Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes travelled to last year with higher wages available.

Hill started his career at Cardiff Blues, playing for Moseley briefly in 2013 before joining Dragons for seven years.

The Wales international rejoined Cardiff ahead of the 2020-21 season, making 11 further first team appearances.

Cardiff had re-signed Hill "on a long-term deal" in June 2020 but that exact contract was no longer valid after players took 25% wage cuts last summer because of Covid-19.

"I would like to thank Cardiff Blues, their supporters, Dai Young and all my teammates for their support during the past season," added Hill.

"It was an unprecedented one with the effects of Covid meaning there were no crowds to watch us but I am sure the club is in good hands to compete both domestically and in Europe.

"I will certainly be watching Cardiff Rugby keenly from afar over the next few seasons and wish Dai and the team well."