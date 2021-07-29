Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland last faced Tonga at Rugby Park, KIlmarnock in 2014

Tonga have been confirmed as Scotland's fourth Autumn Test opponents as the Pacific Island nation visit Murrayfield on 30 October.

It comes before games against Australia, South Africa, and Japan as Gregor Townsend's side return to action after their summer schedule was cancelled due to Covid disruption.

Tonga last visited Scotland in 2014, and were beaten 37-12 at Rugby Park.

They were hammered by both Samoa and New Zealand earlier this month.

"Matches with Tonga are always competitive and physically demanding games and we feel this is the ideal way for our Autumn Nations Series to kick off and we look forward to welcoming Tonga back to Scotland," said Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson.