Moyano made his international debut in 2011 and played at the 2019 World Cup

Edinburgh have signed experienced Argentina backs Emiliano Boffelli and Ramiro Moyano from Top 14 French sides.

Boffelli, 26, who can operate at centre, wing or full-back, has been capped 31 times and will join in October after representing his country in the Rugby Championship.

Full-back/winger Moyano, 31, has 36 caps and is due to arrive in the next few weeks.

Both moves are subject to visa approvals and medical examinations.

Moyano spent two seasons with Toulon, while Boffelli has left Racing 92 after moving to Paris last December, but the length of their contracts at Edinburgh has not been disclosed.

"Both players have the capability to get supporters off their seats," said new Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair.

"Competition for places is vital, so it'll be great to see our younger stars improve and benefit from playing alongside guys of their international calibre."