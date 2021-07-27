Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Head coach Warren Gatland has made three changes to his starting XV as the British and Irish Lions look to wrap up the series against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

Prop Mako Vunipola replaces Rory Sutherland, with scrum-half Conor Murray in for Ali Price and centre Chris Harris starting in place of Elliot Daly.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau is on the bench after missing out on selection for the first Test.

The Lions came from 12-3 down at half-time to win the series opener 22-17.

"As always, selection was incredibly tough," said Gatland.

"However, we've made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend's game."

Dan Biggar, who kicked 14 points last weekend, is named to start at fly-half subject to passing the concussion return-to-play protocols.

"We know the Springboks will be hurting and they'll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there's plenty more to come from us too," added Gatland.

"We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.

"It's the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in.

"We're relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win."

