British & Irish Lions: Warren Gatland makes three changes for second Lions Test
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Head coach Warren Gatland has made three changes to his starting XV as the British and Irish Lions look to wrap up the series against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday.
Prop Mako Vunipola replaces Rory Sutherland, with scrum-half Conor Murray in for Ali Price and centre Chris Harris starting in place of Elliot Daly.
Number eight Taulupe Faletau is on the bench after missing out on selection for the first Test.
The Lions came from 12-3 down at half-time to win the series opener 22-17.
"As always, selection was incredibly tough," said Gatland.
"However, we've made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend's game."
Dan Biggar, who kicked 14 points last weekend, is named to start at fly-half subject to passing the concussion return-to-play protocols.
"We know the Springboks will be hurting and they'll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there's plenty more to come from us too," added Gatland.
"We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.
"It's the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in.
"We're relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win."
More to follow.
Bish, bash, bosh. Big men, running straight.
Classic Gatland.
I guess he's earned the right to pick his team, his record is pretty good.
Wales fans: Only two starters? We won the 6 nations! Why isn't Faletau starting? Surely Adams on wing?
Ireland fans: No Tadhg Beirne? About time Murray started again, where was he in test 1?!
England fans: TBF, England have doe alright here - no complaints.
Lions fans: Couldn't care less - good luck to the LIONS.
Pleased for Harris, well deserved. Mako also proved doubters wrong, did superb last week too.
Faletau a must in the 23 so a good choice. I'm assuming Wyn Jones is still injured because I would have started him with Mako off the bench - yes he scrummaged better last time out but 'one swallow' and all that.
16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822