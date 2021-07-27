British & Irish Lions: Warren Gatland makes three changes for second Lions Test

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Head coach Warren Gatland has made three changes to his starting XV as the British and Irish Lions look to wrap up the series against South Africa in the second Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

Prop Mako Vunipola replaces Rory Sutherland, with scrum-half Conor Murray in for Ali Price and centre Chris Harris starting in place of Elliot Daly.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau is on the bench after missing out on selection for the first Test.

The Lions came from 12-3 down at half-time to win the series opener 22-17.

"As always, selection was incredibly tough," said Gatland.

"However, we've made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend's game."

Dan Biggar, who kicked 14 points last weekend, is named to start at fly-half subject to passing the concussion return-to-play protocols.

"We know the Springboks will be hurting and they'll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there's plenty more to come from us too," added Gatland.

"We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.

"It's the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in.

"We're relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win."

  • Comment posted by lumpheed, today at 10:24

    Looking at the full squad, the aim seems to be to bore the Boks, and the rest of us, to death.
    Bish, bash, bosh. Big men, running straight.
    Classic Gatland.
    I guess he's earned the right to pick his team, his record is pretty good.

  • Comment posted by bashit, today at 10:23

    Seems harsh on some... but also a more balanced side and I think the bench looks stronger with the team tweaks

  • Comment posted by jMcUllans, today at 10:23

    Still unsure about are back 3, Liam Williams should be there instead of Hogg. Gives more confidence. Harris good call, Murray always delivers when called upon in big games. Good bench too. Tight again but the Lions will win, only just.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 10:23

    Sensible changes, Sutherland may be better off bench. Price unlucky suppose but De Klerk well on top 1st half. I thought Faletou would start. Harris no brainer.

  • Comment posted by Insert funny name here, today at 10:23

    Scottish fans: Sutherland, Price and Watson should be starting, they deserve it.
    Wales fans: Only two starters? We won the 6 nations! Why isn't Faletau starting? Surely Adams on wing?
    Ireland fans: No Tadhg Beirne? About time Murray started again, where was he in test 1?!
    England fans: TBF, England have doe alright here - no complaints.

    Lions fans: Couldn't care less - good luck to the LIONS.

  • Comment posted by Chaz, today at 10:23

    Spot on. Murray's kicking (and the impact of accurate kicking by the Lions generally) justifies his elevation and Harris will add power. Faletau for Watson is toss of a coin- harsh on Watson but Faletau will bring plenty. DVDM thoroughly deserves his place on the quality of his kick chase.

  • Comment posted by Old No11 , today at 10:22

    Is Gatland 'parking the bus'?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:22

    I would have gone for the same line up myself. But i'm not the one who gets paid the bucks

  • Comment posted by Morgans, today at 10:21

    Why are people banging on about Watson ? he is in the starting 15 ! And those who think its a shambles (Jock) Gatland got selection right for first test, Lions did win !! But if Gatland isn't going to pick Adams because he has become a dad, why is he on tour ? It was always a possibility that his wife would give birth.

  • Comment posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 10:21

    Chuffed to see the back of Sutherland and Price but Harris starting is an absolutely wild move.

  • Comment posted by heriotswatt, today at 10:21

    Harsh on Price, thought he did well on Sat. H. Watson can feel v. unlucky, Curry didn't have his best game and Faletau has not played well this tour. Though Russell might make the bench (especially to combine with Price), but got to trust Gats, he's been on the money so far.

    Pleased for Harris, well deserved. Mako also proved doubters wrong, did superb last week too.

  • Comment posted by RugbyMad, today at 10:20

    Fingers crossed for Mako starting. Never too confident in his scrummaging. Different starting against their best to coming on an makin an impact. Not sure what bringing in Murray will help with.

  • Comment posted by graeme, today at 10:19

    Price deserved to retain his starting place, Murray's over rated, Harris in for Daly is spot on, i would have dropped Curry, but no Hamish Watson in the 23 really!!! can only assume he's injured. Still Gats knows what he's doing, they can't trail again by 9 at halftime as the Boks will be right up for it on Saturday, will need a big shift by all to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

  • Comment posted by graham radford, today at 10:19

    No price, no Watson, gatland reverting to type, hope I’m wrong but some of the selections are bizarre. Better to be lucky than a good coach, unlike many we should have won in New Zealand but negativity took over there as it is now.

  • Comment posted by WelshRugbyFan99, today at 10:19

    Tough on Ali Price to be honest. Hogg a surprise for me he struggled with positional play and the high ball. Watson out of the 23 is a surprise but he didn't do a lot when he came on.

    Faletau a must in the 23 so a good choice. I'm assuming Wyn Jones is still injured because I would have started him with Mako off the bench - yes he scrummaged better last time out but 'one swallow' and all that.

    • Reply posted by Kevin McCathie, today at 10:21

      Kevin McCathie replied:
      Struggled with positional play & the high ball? I must have watched a different game....

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 10:18

    The midfield feels more solid. We really struggled to get on the outside in the first test and almost conceded a try trying to do so. Come on boys!

  • Comment posted by Dragonfoot, today at 10:18

    Irrespective of what we all think Gats knows better than all of us combined. It's only 3 changes in the starting line up, not the end of the world. Let's get behind our team and "park" any partisan bias. Come on The Lions!! Let's win this series on Saturday and then everyone can get a game for the final test.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 10:18

    Bench is;

    16. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
    17. Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
    18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
    19. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
    20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779
    21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
    22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
    23. Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 10:20

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      Always good to be faster on the draw than the bbc...😂

  • Comment posted by Justin150, today at 10:17

    Pleased to see Harris start, he deserves it. I would have started with Sutherland at LH to wear down the Boks first. Personally I would have included Sam Simmonds in squad as he brings something very different to TF or Conan

    • Reply posted by TheTruthWillOut, today at 10:20

      TheTruthWillOut replied:
      I agree I think RS is much stronger and fitter than MV. MV did not face the staring front row and it will be interesting to see how he goes against them.

  • Comment posted by bravonwiz, today at 10:17

    Still missing the scoring machine Josh Adams would have considered wild card of VDM in the centre not so vulnerable to exposure as on his wing

