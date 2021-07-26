England prop Mako Vunipola is on his third British and Irish Lions tour after being involved in 2013 and 2017

South Africa v British and Irish Lions - second Test Venue: Cape Town Stadium Date: Saturday, 31 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Prop Mako Vunipola has rejected Rassie Erasmus' suggestion that he was "dangerous" and "reckless" during the British and Irish Lions' 22-17 first Test victory in South Africa.

Springboks director of rugby Erasmus made the claim on social media.

Vunipola tried to help Cheslin Kolbe off the floor after the South Africa wing had been tackled by Ali Price.

"He seemed to be all right, he played on in the game, so it wasn't that reckless, was it?" said Vunipola.

Erasmus posted the clip on his own Twitter account, where he criticised the action of the England prop who had come on as a second-half replacement.

"Cheslin is obviously played in the air and clearly not direct into touch!! More importantly for youngsters watching this clip!!!!" Erasmus tweeted.

"Please never move or touch an injured player on the ground, its reckless and dangerous!"

Vunipola admitted he had been bemused by the backlash from the incident but says he has been targeted in the press on a previous Lions tour.

"The same happened in 2013 when someone - Bob Dwyer I think it was - said something about my scrummaging," said Vunipola.

"Maybe this is the first time a coach has said something like that on social media.

"I remember trying to get the ball in but I saw that he'd gone down. I guess if he was really hurt then it was a bit reckless, but I felt like the collision wasn't that bad.

"I saw that people were putting it up [on social media] and mentioning it. We were behind at the time and wanted to get some tempo in the game so I wanted to get the ball off him.

'If I did hurt him I do apologise but in the heat of the moment, you just react as you would naturally."

Social media concerns

Erasmus has caused controversy on the Lions tour after being used as a water carrier by the Springboks and thanks to his continued use of social media.

This latest clip came the day after Erasmus retweeted a post from an anonymous user showing some "questionable calls" by the match officials which went against the world champions.

Rassie Erasmus, now South Africa's director of rugby, has played the role of waterboy against the British and Irish Lions

As part of the retweet, Erasmus said: "Thanks. This is rugby - sometimes calls go for you and other times they don't".

In a twist, the anonymous poster named 'Jaco Johan' uses the same type of graphics - a yellow circle - to highlight the alleged foul play as Erasmus does on his official account.

Additionally, the user has only tweeted twice and on both occasions the content was of video clips implicating the Lions in dangerous play.

Erasmus used Twitter two weeks ago to draw attention to two challenges by Owen Farrell in the South Africa 'A' game, but after Saturday's defeat he appeared to have adopted a more conciliatory tone.

"No excuses this side!! You are far away from home, families and going through same tough covid protocols like we do!! Congrats and well deserved !!!" he tweeted.

Lions defence coach Steve Tandy says he believes comments about incidents in matches should be done through the official channels.

"We have just got to look at ourselves and what we do, we have got to do our talking on the field and how we go about things," said Tandy.

"Rassie's comments are his own and for us, it is about focusing on what we need to tidy up and making sure we are nice and clean about how we go about things.

"People are saying Rassie is coming out and saying bits and pieces around the performances at the weekend but every team has got those moments and can go through micro details and analyse it.

"We do it ourselves but it is about going through the appropriate channels, raising the ones that are relevant and not making it about every small detail, making sure every one of the major ones is correct."