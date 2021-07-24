British and Irish Lions: Lions fight back to clinch series opener

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments600

British and Irish Lions and South Africa
The aerial battle was keenly contested throughout
South Africa v British and Irish Lions - first Test
South Africa: (12) 17
Try: De Klerk Pens: Pollard 4
British and Irish Lions: (3) 22
Try: Cowan-Dickie Con: Biggar Pens: Biggar 4, Farrell

The British and Irish Lions drew first blood in the series against South Africa after fighting back from nine points down at half-time to win.

The tourists were adrift at the break after Handre Pollard's four penalties.

But hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie scrambled over from short range four minutes after the break to change the tide.

Faf de Klerk's scrappy try briefly restored the world champions' cushion but Dan Biggar's boot and the tourists' superior conditioning saw them home.

The Lions survived a late onslaught when Owen Farrell's penalty three minutes from time was followed by a desperate last-ditch attack from the hosts as they searched for a score-tying try in vain.

With the next two Tests to be played at the same sea-level venue, rather than Johannesburg as originally planned, the Lions will return to Cape Town Stadium in seven days looking for the kill and a first series win in South Africa since the iconic 1997 success.

South Africa's winless streak in the city now stretches back to September 2014. The hosts, who have played only one Test in 20 months, will wonder how the match and momentum slipped away from them after a controlled and composed first half.

Henshaw fails to make rare first-half chance stick

Robbie Henshaw
Henshaw failed to find a support runner as he burst through at the end of the first half

Twelve years ago, the Lions were caught cold by a Springbok blitz of hits and heft in the first Test. On that occasion they conceded a try inside the first five minutes and were 19 points down early in the second half.

Lukhanyo Am landed a huge hit on Elliot Daly in midfield, but, overall, the Lions of 2021 more than matched their hosts physically in the opening exchanges.

Instead, South Africa's shrewd kicking game, forcing the Lions to play from deep, and the tourists' occasional indiscipline, Tom Curry and Elliot Daly chief among the culprits, gave Handre Pollard four shots at goal and the Boks a 12-3 lead on the half hour.

Biggar and Elliot Daly both missed chances to cut the deficit from the tee, before Robbie Henshaw squandered the best opening either side had created in the final minute of a cagey half.

The Lions centre hared clear on a blind-side break after Biggar's quick hands beat South Africa's rush defence. However, with options on either shoulder, Henshaw couldn't get a pass away before full-back Willie Le Roux dislodged the ball with a superb cover tackle.

It seemed it might be costly. Instead it was a sign of things to come.

The game opened up in the second half with Cowan-Dickie burrowing over at the back of a rolling maul that steamrolled through the heart of the Springbok pack four minutes after the interval. The Lions rarely looked back.

The TMO takes centre stage

Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, resumed his controversial 'waterboy' role but couldn't spark his side in the second half

Lions coach Warren Gatland had placed South African video official Marius Jonker under the microscope earlier in the week, questioning why there was no alternative neutral TMO when New Zealander Brendon Pickerill was unable to travel to South Africa.

The spotlight duly swung on Jonker with two hair's-width calls in the space of two minutes after Cowan-Dickie's score.

First, Jonker overturned referee Nic Berry's on-field decision, ruling out Willie Le Roux's try for an offside that only he could see for certain.

Shortly after, Jonker could not see any evidence of a knock-on from Pieter-Steph du Toit as Makazole Mapimpi's kick ahead caused chaos and De Klerk dotted down in the fray.

But that score could not stop the momentum slipping away from South Africa.

The hosts, playing only their second Test since their Rugby World Cup final win in November 2019, looked long on fatigue and short on stamina.

Their much-vaunted bomb-squad front row - Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff - failed to deliver the expected edge in the scrum as they arrived off the bench.

And Lions' coach Warren Gatland's faith that South Africa would fade if they kept the tempo high and the ball in play was eventually borne out to the delight of the entire squad who spilled onto the pitch at the final whistle.

Dancers
South African dancers took up position in the stands for a match played behind closed doors because of Covid-19

Same time, same day, same XV?

Faf de Klerk and Maro Itoje
Maro Itoje was a constant nuisance to South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk

Gatland and his coaches came to their selection meeting earlier in the week with only seven unanimous picks in their various starting line-ups.

In the unlikely event that Maro Itoje was not one of them, he certainly will be when the backroom reconvene ahead of the second Test.

The England second row, a talismanic figure in the drawn series against New Zealand four years ago, was once again supreme, scrapping for every inch and pilfering breakdown ball, including one critical turnover in the shadow of his own posts.

Courtney Lawes was a more contentious choice in the starting back row. But his abrasive ball-carrying and appetite for work saw him wrestle his way into the ascendancy as the match wore on.

The performance of the replacement front row - Mako Vunipola, Ken Owens and Kyle Sinckler - may give Gatland food for thought as well, particularly given Cowan-Dickie's brief wobbles at the line-out in the first half.

Man of the match - Courtney Lawes

Courtney Lawes
Lawes took the fight to the South African back row, outshining opposite number Siya Kolisi

South Africa: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi; Pollard, De Klerk; Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi (capt), Du Toit, Smith

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Malherbe, De Jager, Elstadt, H Jantjies, E Jantjies, Willemse

British and Irish Lions: Hogg; A Watson, Daly, Henshaw, Van Der Merwe; Biggar, Price; Sutherland, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Itoje, AW Jones (capt), Lawes, Curry, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Vunipola, Sinckler, Beirne, H Watson, Murray, Farrell, L Williams.

Comments

Join the conversation

603 comments

  • Comment posted by Doug, today at 19:23

    As a Scot, the sheer, innocent pleasure of cheering on Welsh, Irish and English players is a thing of beauty. Lawes, Itoje, AWJ superb. Furlong excellent. Curry and Daly were a bit bombscare for about twenty minutes, but both had good games apart from that. Any question about Duhan's aerial prowess silenced I reckon. Price had a really good game. Can't wait for next week.

    • Reply posted by evolutionbynaturalselection, today at 19:32

      evolutionbynaturalselection replied:
      Aw Doug, your post has made my day. Cheers.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 19:10

    The Lions deserved it. Make no mistake.
    Boks hurting. FAF was spent, he’s a busted flush basically. Can’t wind us up.
    Huge win. The game management was crucial, second half.
    Well done Warren. Lawes, wow. Henshaw. Price. Hope Biggar ok. AWJ take a bow.
    Maro from another planet.

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 19:14

      Devon Maid replied:
      Brilliant, absolutely great, especially for team morale.

  • Comment posted by Lord_Frizzle_Bertie_Flap_Jnr, today at 19:14

    AWJ and Itoje were beasts !! Great effort by both.

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 19:19

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Indeed.
      As was the TMO!
      Please can we have him for the 2nd and 3rd tests too?

  • Comment posted by Mr Paul Right, today at 19:15

    Right Alun Wyn Jones should be knighted that man is a true sportsman and just in case any of you are wondering I’m English 😃

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 19:18

      Devon Maid replied:
      There is a campaign to award AWJ a Knighthood.....

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:14

    That has to be Courtney Lawes best performance since he starred for England against New Zealand at the last World Cup

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 19:37

      SammyValenteno replied:
      I for one did not like the Lawes selection; I admit, I was wrong, I eat my words!
      Gatland is the man who knows best - it is why he is coaching the Lions, and I, am not!

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 19:12

    Well done Lions, its wasn't pretty but that second half was much better! AWJ - to think this man had a dislocated shoulder weeks ago & now here he is making 10+ tackles & what-not else is nothing short of miraculous, hats off to him & well done everyone! Cant wait for next weekend now!

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 19:26

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Please can we STOP asking for athletes to be knighted? Their salary, caps, fame and fortune, and gold medals, ARE actually their reward!
      Knighting the likes of Wiggo, Hamilton and Farah, devalues honours.
      Heroes like Sir Douglas Bader and Sir Leonard Cheshire were knighted, not for their heroics in WW2, but for using their celebrity and fame, to raise enormous amounts of money for charities.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:11

    Great win for the Lions. AW Jones, Itoje, Lawes were all immense. You have to say we had the rub of the green though; Watson could easily have got a yellow if not a red.

    I wonder I Biggar will be fit for next week? Smith could still get a cap...

    • Reply posted by guygs18, today at 19:13

      guygs18 replied:
      Agree about the tackle but their try was dodgy

  • Comment posted by Red Rose 1978, today at 19:12

    Immense from the Lions. Overpowered SA up front. Itoje and Lawes superhuman. AWJ what a player. Game plan worked a treat!

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 19:44

      SammyValenteno replied:
      Very promising and great to get the W.
      But still a lot of room for improvement in discipline, focus and eliminating mistakes. This should bode well for the next tests and give us real reason to be optimistic..

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 19:13

    Looking forward to a response from the poster the other night who said Itoje was like a scared rabbit in the World Cup final and would be physiologically scarred for this match.

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:17

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Was that the same poster who said Mako would be a liability at scrum time, and that Itoje and Lawes would be penalty machines.

      Ironically the poster was Scottish, and their countryman was incredibly lucky to stay on the pitch for a tip tackle. The decision to not give Watson at least a yellow defies all logic

  • Comment posted by SammyValenteno, today at 19:15

    I guess this is why Warren is paid the big bucks!
    Armchair selectors, ssssssshhhhhhhh!
    Great win.

  • Comment posted by ewentm, today at 19:14

    Ali Price , Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje excellent

    Hopefully they all retain their spots for next week

    • Reply posted by Knightoftherealm, today at 19:30

      Knightoftherealm replied:
      Think i would go with Connor next week.

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 19:13

    Itoje and Lawes… wow. Made the difference today.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:20

      wilts123 replied:
      Conan was pretty decent as well

  • Comment posted by Shaky Shearers, today at 19:12

    Maro take a bow son.
    Beautiful result.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:12

    Absolutely superb.

    Itoje, Lawes had massive games.

    Owens was brilliant when he came on too. Faultless kicking from Biggar.

    • Reply posted by Magic Fish Finger , today at 19:17

      Magic Fish Finger replied:
      Other than the one he missed ;)

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:17

    Alun Wyn Jones on course to be the greatest British and Irish Lions captain in history

    • Reply posted by Dr Prod, today at 19:22

      Dr Prod replied:
      No he won’t, that honour is for the late John Dawes.

  • Comment posted by Scotsman88, today at 19:14

    WG selections are now justified. a great team effort. I hope Dawson has packed his stuff up and heading to.the job centre

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:22

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Why? he correctly predicted over half the starting lineout, had Henshaw/Aki as a 50-50 call, and picked his side before Adams was injured.

      I doubt anybody predicted Lawes at 6 and Conan at 8, but Lawes was probably the man of the match, and Conan carried well.

  • Comment posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 19:09

    Great start to series, go lions

    • Reply posted by SammyValenteno, today at 19:40

      SammyValenteno replied:
      ...and, I saw a lot of room for improvement!

      Lions must go on and win the next 2 tests now, otherwise, today will be meaningless.

  • Comment posted by Jamie_B, today at 19:16

    Every player gave their all, but Itoje and Lawes in particular were immense.

  • Comment posted by Magic Fish Finger , today at 19:14

    Itoje was immense. You get the sense AWJ’s leadership was invaluable as well.

    South Africa have one attacking play, hoof the ball skyward and hope for the best. For all their physicality, if they don’t get set piece dominance they look very one dimensional

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:12

    So Matt Dawson. How do you feel about your team you predicted having no Scottish players in it when the team actually beat South Africa with four Scottish players playing

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 19:16

      wilts123 replied:
      So what ? Everyone picks their own Lions team

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured