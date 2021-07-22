Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ioan Davies is a former Wales Under-18s international

Dragons have signed full-back Ioan Davies on a permanent basis following a loan spell from Cardiff Blues.

The 21-year-old made four Dragons appearances in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup and will now seek more game time in the revamped United Rugby Championship.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "Ioan is a talented young player with a bright future."

Davies said: "I'm really happy to sign permanently and excited about the future."

He added: "I've been here since February, have settled in well and enjoy both the environment that has been built and the aspirations the region has for the future."