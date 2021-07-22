Dragons sign full-back Ioan Davies after loan spell
Dragons have signed full-back Ioan Davies on a permanent basis following a loan spell from Cardiff Blues.
The 21-year-old made four Dragons appearances in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup and will now seek more game time in the revamped United Rugby Championship.
Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "Ioan is a talented young player with a bright future."
Davies said: "I'm really happy to sign permanently and excited about the future."
He added: "I've been here since February, have settled in well and enjoy both the environment that has been built and the aspirations the region has for the future."