Rugby Union

Richard Whiffin (left) with former Scarlets head coaches Brad Mooar and Glenn Delaney

Scarlets have confirmed attack coach Richard Whiffin has left the club by mutual consent.

Whiffin arrived from Gloucester academy in 2019 and spent two seasons as part of the coaching team.

He worked with two head coaches in Glenn Delaney and Brad Mooar with Dwayne Peel coming in to take over that role this summer.

"It has been a pleasure to coach such a great group of players these past two years," said Whiffin.