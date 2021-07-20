Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Since Huw Owen's last competitive game before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic the prop has completed his teacher training qualifications

Jersey Reds have signed Pontypridd prop Huw Owen for their forthcoming Championship campaign.

The 27-year-old loose-head comes in after Dan Richardson left the Reds to join Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

Owen has played 66 times for the Welsh Premier Division side since first joining them in 2016, and was part of Cardiff Blues 'A' squad in 2019.

He has also had spells playing for Australian side Byron Bay and Northern United in New Zealand.

"Huw is a player with real potential which gives him an opportunity to develop and thrive in a full-time environment and become a real asset to our squad," said Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

He is the 10th new player to join the Reds this month after three new forwards and six backs made the move to the Channel Islands.