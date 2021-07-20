Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Kate Zackary was among the Exeter side that registered wins over Premier 15s finalists Saracens and Harlequins last season

Exeter have agreed new terms with American internationals Gabby Cantorna, Jennine Duncan, Rachel Johnson and Kate Zackary for the 2021-22 season.

The quartet were all part of the club's sixth-placed finish in their inaugural Premier 15's campaign last season.

Fly-half Cantorna, 25, was the club's top points-scorer while back-rows Zackery, 31, and Johnson, 30, shared 13 tries between them.

Winger Duncan, 27, played twice after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

"All of them have been in the USA training camp for a month and are looking in great shape," said Exeter head coach Susie Appleby.

"I've been chatting with Rob Cain (USA national team coach) and he's really impressed with the form they've shown and the development they've made since being with us.

"He loves the fact they are playing regularly and are very much part and parcel of our programme here.

"In what is a big year for a lot of the girls because it's the Rugby World Cup, it's fantastic that we can have that quality come back into our squad and really push to move us forward even further."