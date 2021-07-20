Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Aki Seiuli has played for Otago and the Highlanders

Dragons have added a second prop to their squad for the new season with Samoan loosehead Aki Seiuli joining the Rodney Parade outfit.

The 28-year-old joins Fiji international tighthead Mesake Doge in signing for the Dragons.

New Zealand-born Seiuli has spent the past two seasons with Glasgow Warriors.

"We're delighted that Aki has now joined us with immediate effect," Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said.

"He's a strong, ball-carrying front row who has Super Rugby experience from his time with Highlanders and knows the challenge of the United Rugby Championship well after his spell at Glasgow.

"It's positive news that we've recruited two quality props in Aki and Mesake, especially given the difficulty in recruiting non-Welsh qualified players to Wales."

Seiuli was recently named in the Samoa squad to play the Maori All Blacks, New Zealand and Tonga but was to travel due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

"I've spoken to Dean about the plans here and he was very straight about where we are going and the journey we are on. It's good to get started," he said.

Another prop, Aaron Jarvis, has agreed a new deal to remain with the region.

Wales international Jarvis joined from Clermont Auvergne in 2018 and has made 40 appearances for the Dragons.