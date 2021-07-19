Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard Cockerill has left his role as Edinburgh head coach "by mutual consent to allow him to pursue other opportunities", the Pro14 club has announced.

The 50-year-old former England player departs after four years in charge.

Assistant coach Calum MacRae and head of strength and conditioning Nick Lumley will oversee the start of the club's pre-season programme.

"It has been a rewarding four seasons for the club," said Cockerill.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth added: "I would like to thank Richard for all his hard work and commitment. We wish him all the very best in his next challenge."