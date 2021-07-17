Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham are dejected as Argentina celebrate in Cardiff

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac revealed his frustrations at the unforced errors which allowed Argentina to wrap up a series victory in Cardiff.

Pumas followed up the 20-20 draw last weekend with a 33-11 victory as they took advantage of a poor Wales display.

"We were very frustrated, as I think everyone watching would have been," said Pivac.

"There were too many unforced errors, dropped balls and inaccurate passing which was particularly disappointing."

It was very hot at Principality Stadium, although Pivac insists he would not use that an excuse.

"I'm still cooling down, I've just been pitchside and it's 46 degrees down there, I couldn't believe it actually, it was a warm one," added Pivac.

"They were extreme conditions, I've just walked out on the pitch for a cap presentation and I'm dripping in sweat.

"It was very difficult, but there are some players that are disappointed in the changing room.

"A lot of it was unforced, you've got a player throwing a pass behind three team-mates that were beside him.

"That's a good metre in the wrong direction. A lot of that, talking to the boys, was to do with the sweat on the ball.

"They were extremely difficult conditions, but both sides had to play in it. We had our moments but we were our own worst enemies."

While Wales were missing 27 players because of British and Irish Lions commitments and injuries, an Argentina side close to full strength outclassed their opponents.

"They beat the All Blacks last year and drew with Australia twice in Australia," said Pivac.

"Talking to their management afterwards, they felt that it was a very worthwhile exercise from their point of view, given what they're heading into.

"They wanted stiff opposition and they felt we gave them that. They're a quality team.

"They have certain strengths and you know where they're coming from, but you have got to be able to negate that and we weren't able to do that.

"We've learned a hell of a lot about the players and they've learned a hell of a lot this month.

"Some of them have learned what is required at this level and that's a very good Argentina side.

"They're very powerful up front and they delivered in the areas that we expected them to try and deliver. We weren't able to repel them."