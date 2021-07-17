Stormers 3-49 British and Irish Lions: Tourists complete Test preparations with comfortable win

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Luke Cowan-Dickie scores a try
England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie scored the Lions' second try against the Stormers
DHL Stormers v British and Irish Lions
DHL Stormers: (3) 3
Pen: Swiel
British and Irish Lions: (21) 49
Tries: Beard, Cowan-Dickie, Hill, Conan, Fagerson, Rees-Zammit, Simmonds; Cons: Smith 7

The British and Irish Lions completed their Test series preparations with a comfortable win against the Stormers in the players' final chance to impress before they face South Africa.

Adam Beard opened the Lions' scoring in the 28th minute at Cape Town Stadium.

Debutant Marcus Smith fed Louis Rees-Zammit for the best of the tourists' sevens tries, with six from forwards.

Tour captain Alun Wyn Jones completed his incredible return from injury as he played 27 minutes off the bench.

The Lions - who recorded their only warm-up loss against South Africa A on Wednesday - begin a three-Test series against the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium on 24 July.

Beirne and Cowan-Dickie stake claims

Warren Gatland had said before the match that "60-70%" of his Test team was fluid, but in the early stages players seemed to be moving out of rather than into contention.

A physical Stormers side offered good preparation for South Africa and in damp conditions the Lions responded to the challenge with several handling errors.

Number eight Jack Conan spilled the ball forwards in the visitors' first real attacking chance, before Hamish Watson - in a tight contest with Tom Curry for the seven jersey - conceded a penalty in kicking range.

Stormers fly-half Tim Swiel took the three points and the Lions continued to make mistakes as fly-half Smith dropped a high ball and Stuart Hogg's pass to Josh Adams went into touch.

But the Lions were soon awoken from their slumber, with flanker Tadhg Beirne and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie leading the way as they finished the match with two and three turnovers respectively.

Scrum-half Ali Price lifted the tempo to a level the Stormers could not cope with and one of Beirne's turnovers led to Adam Beard's opening try in the 28th minute.

Then, player of the match Cowan-Dickie took the opportunity to prove his physical dominance as he pounced through a gap and stretched out an arm to finish his own score.

Beirne continued to offer a cool head in a frantic first half, pressuring every kick, while wing Duhan van der Merwe also looked sprightly.

The South African-born back showed his uniquely physical offering in a competitive back three and the several Stormers defenders needed to bring him down left enough space for Jonny Hill to cross in the final try of the first half.

Jones and Smith step up in second half

Marcus Smith runs with the ball for the Lions
Marcus Smith earned his first England cap earlier in July

Beirne played 80 minutes with fellow flanker Josh Navidi rested, but Cowan-Dickie was replaced by Jamie George, who immediately made his own impact.

The hooker's first carry came in the build-up to a pacey Conan try and Jones made his sensational return to the field shortly after.

It seemed the Wales lock's tour was over when he dislocated his shoulder in a warm-up game against Japan, but incredibly Jones recovered in 18 days and is now in the running for the Test side.

The 35-year-old was immediately thrown into the defensive fray, forced into repeated tackles as the Stormers built through phases.

Jones more than stood up to the task and attention soon turned from one of the tour's elders to young stars Smith and Rees-Zammit.

The fly-half - who won the Premiership with Harlequins three weeks ago before earning his first England cap and being called up as Lions cover for Finn Russell - grew in stature as the second half went on and several times was the connecting thread in a fast Lions attack.

In between tries for Zander Fagerson and Sam Simmonds, Smith and Rees-Zammit ensured a back got on the scoreboard too.

Smith's jumping step helped him cut between two defenders and the 22-year-old covered half the pitch before finding Rees-Zammit, who crossed for his third Lions try.

The fly-half then added his seventh conversion to keep a 100% success rate from the tee in a competent performance.

Player of the match - Luke Cowan-Dickie

Luke Cowan-Dickie runs with the ball
Luke Cowan-Dickie claimed three turnovers in his 49 minutes on the pitch, making 23m and eight carries.

Line-ups

DHL Stormers: Petersen; Senatla, Pretorius, Du Plessis, Van der Merwe; Swiel, Masimla; Lyons, Kotze, Fouche, Van Rhyn, Shickerling, Xaba, Du Toit, Roos.

Replacements: Venter, Blose, Sandi, Basson, Theunissen, Bursey, Van Reenen, De Jongh.

British and Irish Lions: Hogg (capt); Adams, Daly, Henshaw, Van der Merwe; Smith, Price, Sutherland, Cowan-Dickie, Furlong, Beard, Hill, Beirne, H Watson, Conan

Replacements: George, Vunipola, Fagerson, AW Jones, Simmonds, Davies, Harris, Rees-Zammit

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:09

    "If the Lions lose this game, the wheels are off the tour.", Happy now, Dawson? I see the BBC have changed the headline on the pre-match article to something less controversial now...

    • Reply posted by Cymraes27, today at 19:17

      Cymraes27 replied:
      I've always ignored Dawson for exactly that reason. Always incredibly negative. No wonder he went into media rather than coaching.

  • Comment posted by Devon Maid, today at 18:56

    Well done Lions, in particular AWJ.

  • Comment posted by North Windsor Blue , today at 19:13

    Let's just remember that generally the Lions have faced weak teams in their prep matches (they lost against the only half strength side). Don't get carried away with beating inferior opponents... the boks will be VERY different. That said, message to Gatland: Please , please play Smith at 10. Message to Eddie Jones: please please DONT play Smith at 10. (I'm Welsh).

    • Reply posted by Pen-yr-Allt, today at 19:36

      Pen-yr-Allt replied:
      Agreed! Hope to see him in action next weekend, but note to Eddie J … Marcus showed today that he shouldn’t start for the Old Somertonians 2nds, let alone England. Please remember that

  • Comment posted by KingKearn, today at 18:57

    So many tough calls for next week.

  • Comment posted by Mark_MWFC, today at 19:29

    Also lol at all the people elevating Smith to godhood. Look, he's good but one game against a diddy team isn't a reason for him to make the test XV. Also, additional lol at those picking Daly - a man who missed 50% of his tackles today - at 13. I mean, come on.

  • Comment posted by Joba 1, today at 18:59

    Smith was great today, considering he has trained only once with the squad. Anyone still doubt his class... other than EJ?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:01

      SD replied:
      Jones picked him for two England games just prior to this. He got Lions call during second game.

  • Comment posted by IanMc, today at 19:07

    Tadgh Beirne thank you. As an Irish man I am so proud and sorry for you in equal measures, playing for Munster and Ireland 🙈. Haven’t seen you play so well since you left Wales. Christ please don’t let Murray start at no9

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:10

      SD replied:
      Yep Beirne is an excellent player. 9 is a problem position I think for Lions now. Murray way off and Price is good but not great. Should have taken Care...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:00

    Smith has proved(again) he is class. Has to get bench spot for Test. Biggar starting 10. Unquestionably LCD best hooker.

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 19:07

      Kherosguns replied:
      He looked good but suspect Gotland will stick with biggar and Farrell. If Russell recovers then he probably will not feature

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 19:05

    AWJ > legend .... even if he doesn’t play again on this tour.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:08

      Rememberthename replied:
      33-11

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:19

    Well everyone I've been telling you about Marcus Smith for ages. Biggar will be first pick this tour but Smith could get a cap and has to be picked at 10 for England in every game before the next RWC.

    • Reply posted by Daveyboy12, today at 19:25

      Daveyboy12 replied:
      And so have I and should be starting next weekend too ... easy as

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 19:02

    Hats of to Marcus Smith, i'd have him on the bench for the tests! I thought LCD, Beard, Watson,Bernie had good games too. So glad to see the captain get some game time also, what a recovery, what a man!

    • Reply posted by robert dennis, today at 19:06

      robert dennis replied:
      I do hope Smith plays next week. He is that rarest of rare things, an English fly half with imagination. And not only does he kick as accurately as Farrell - he makes OF look like a cart horse in comparison.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 19:33

    Test rugby us not the same as today's game.. Not even close....Gatland will be pragmatic...

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:58

    Solid performance and well played to the Stormers, clean game. Hamish W, A Price and DVDM looking very strong for test spots as is Beirne. I would also give smith a starting spot in one of the tests. AWJ a legend whatever happens next on tour.

    • Reply posted by Devon Maid, today at 19:04

      Devon Maid replied:
      Well said, totally agree with you.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 19:29

    Vunipola will get rinsed against the starting Boks... Gatland won't do that.. Front 5 first....

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 19:02

    Simmonds has been very quiet this tour. Looks great when he gets the ball, but he spends a lot of time ruck inspecting and doesn’t make himself available as much as he should do. He almost looks shy (which looking back reminds me of how he played against France). He’s got all the skills, but I think he’s got a lot of work to do if he is to succeed at test level.

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 19:39

    Listening to the Sky pundits. The Boks are going to everything they can to get us in scrum / kick / penalty arm wrestle. Whoever is picked for the Lions we must move that ball around their pack and attack with pace and good hands. Yes we need a solid scrum but most of all we need some midfield direction.

  • Comment posted by Cardiffian, today at 19:12

    Don't even try to pick your test 15.... Gatland is as ruthless as he is knowledgeable.... Today's game would not have beat the Boks...Marcus had a great game as did dickie..

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:55

    That'll do.

  • Comment posted by David LD, today at 19:47

    See the difference when Farrell is not spoiling everything?

  • Comment posted by SH, today at 19:39

    1. Sutherland
    2. Cowan dickie
    3. Furlong
    4. Itoje
    5. Beard
    6. Beirne
    7. Curry
    8. Conan
    9. Price
    10. Biggar
    11. Watson
    12. Henshaw
    13. Harris
    14. Adams
    15. Hogg

    George, Jones, Fagerson, AWJ, Watson, Murray, Smith, Daly

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 19:45

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      There’s surely no way Garland would choose a 4-4 split bench?

