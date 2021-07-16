Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stuart Hogg (left) and Hamish Watson (right) will start for the British and Irish Lions on Saturday

DHL Stormers v British and Irish Lions Venue: Cape Town Stadium Date: Saturday, 17 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and app

After what feels like years of discussions, we are only five days away from learning who will be in the British and Irish Lions Test side to take on South Africa.

Warren Gatland's side face the Stormers in their final warm-up game on Saturday and the New Zealander says his Test team is "60-70%" fluid going into the game.

Attack coach Gregor Townsend echoed those sentiments, adding it is "the last chance for players to put their hands up" before the team for next Saturday's first Test is named on Thursday.

So who has it all to play for against the Stormers? BBC Sport looks at four of those who need to take their opportunity.

Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg is on his third Lions tour, but yet to earn a Test cap for the side

Full-back Hogg captains the Lions against the Stormers having emerged from a period of isolation after being a close contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scotland skipper, 29, will look to stake his claim in an extremely competitive back three, with Wales' Liam Williams and England's Anthony Watson previously impressing at 15.

Watson is rested because of a slight hamstring and ankle injury, while Williams is going through return to play protocols after leaving the field for a head injury assessment on Wednesday.

"It is a huge game for Hogg," three-time Lion Matt Dawson said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We know he's got everything, but can he go through a game and show the control that Liam Williams has at the back?

"The team looks at Liam and thinks everything is good as gold back there.

"Maybe Stuart has some X factor that Liam doesn't, but it's when he chooses to do it that may be the determining factor for him."

Hamish Watson

Fellow Scot Watson finds himself in an extremely tight battle with England's Tom Curry for the seven jersey.

Gatland himself has admitted it will be a "tough selection call" and Watson, 29, has a point to prove after 23-year-old Curry impressed against South Africa A on Wednesday.

"There are certain individuals who are put on this planet to play at the highest level and I firmly believe Tom Curry is one of those," Dawson said.

"All you see is the number on his back over the ball, supporting lines, making tackles. Very rarely does he make errors. His penalty count is always low.

"It's tough because only one is going to get picked between Hamish and Tom, but Tom has it for me."

Robbie Henshaw

Robbie Henshaw scored a try for the Lions in June's warm-up game against Japan

Ireland centre Henshaw makes only his second start of the tour after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Townsend says he can play "a huge role" on his return, adding that the 28-year-old has "a chance to show he is available to play a Test series".

Henshaw starts at inside centre with Elliot Daly - who shone in the early stages of the tour - at 13 as Gatland continues his midfield meddling. Playmaker Owen Farrell and Scotland's Chris Harris are among his other options.

It remains unclear what the Lions head coach's gameplan is in the centres, with the physical presence of Bundee Aki at 12 unable to make much impact against a fierce South Africa A defence.

"He is an all-round player," Townsend said of Henshaw.

"He is a good support runner and he has kick-chase ability, and defensively he is outstanding. We're delighted he's back."

Marcus Smith

Marcus Smith earned his first two England caps in July

Three weeks ago, Smith might have thought he had reached his peak when he helped Harlequins win the Premiership title.

But shortly after that, the 22-year-old earned a first England cap and has now been drafted in to help the Lions during a whirlwind summer.

The fly-half was called up as cover last Saturday because Finn Russell has an Achilles tear - and a place in the Test team may seem like a long shot.

But Townsend says the Scotland fly-half will be out until at least the second Test and Dan Biggar is being rested because of a minor ankle injury, so Farrell is the only other likely option for Gatland.

"You can't win the Premiership, get picked for England, get picked for the Lions and not be in the Test team and score the drop-goal to win the series," joked Dawson.

"Let's finish the story. You wouldn't put it past him. He's been a breath of fresh air in rugby.

"There are different types of instinct. Finn Russell has all the skills, but sometimes forces the play. With Marcus it's very natural. It seems to be the right thing at the right time."