Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ed Robinson (right) has been working with England under head coach Eddie Jones (left) and defence coach John Mitchell

Wasps have named England interim skills coach Ed Robinson as their new skills coach.

Robinson, the son of former England head coach Andy Robinson, joins from second-tier Jersey Reds, where he has been working as backs coach.

The appointment is part of a backroom reshuffle which sees transition, skills and breakdown coach Matt Everard take up the role of defence coach.

Everard replaces Ian Costello, who has re-joined Munster Rugby.

Scott Barrow and Richard Beck will take over from Everard in a first-team coaching group which also includes full-time scrum coach Neil Fowkes.

Barrow will become backs transition coach and Beck assumes the role of forwards transition coach.

Head coach Lee Blackett told the club website: external-link "I am delighted that we are adding some quality coaches in Ed and Scott to the club, and these are fantastic new opportunities for Evs and Richard in roles that I am sure they will thrive in.

"Ed is someone I've known for a long time. It was no surprise to me that Eddie Jones chose for him to be involved in the last two England camps.

"He will be mainly in charge of our skills programme, but he will also assist with our attacking coaching and look after our attack off lineout and scrum."