Wales v Argentina - second Test Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live text on BBC website; highlights on BBC 2 Wales and iPlayer from 19:15 BST.

Wales will bring the curtain down on one of the longest rugby seasons in history when they bid for a series victory against Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday.

It has proved to be an 11-month Welsh rugby campaign, which started with domestic fixtures in August 2020 to finish off one season and start another. The British and Irish Lions members in South Africa will continue going until 7 August.

Wales had a friendly against France in October 2020 and finished off their 2020 Six Nations campaign against Scotland, before enduring a dismal Autumn Nations tournament.

That was before Wayne Pivac's side bounced back by winning the 2021 Six Nations title and were one move away from winning the Grand Slam in Paris before that devastating defeat against the French.

A summer schedule of three matches in Cardiff will be completed this weekend when Wales play their 14th Test in less than nine months.

"It has been a long, different season," reflected Pivac.

"It's been new to all of us, obviously with Covid and the changes we've had to make.

"We've had to adapt a lot and we've talked about that within the camp. That autumn series feels like it was years ago.

"On reflection, after the weekend, I think it'll be a season where we're very happy we've been able to win the Six Nations, but also do a lot of development work throughout the autumn and the summer series."

Before the reflections, there is the small matter of trying to win a Test series against Argentina - following the 20-20 draw last weekend with the Pumas being down to 14 men for 50 minutes of the contest.

Pivac says he is looking at the depth of his squad with 27 players unavailable due to Lions commitments or injuries.

"The summer has been a worthwhile exercise and what we want to do as a group is sign off with a very good performance against a good tier-one nation," added Pivac.

"It's a huge challenge when you go through the player list of who is unavailable.

"When you've got five of the back three, four second rows, and three 10s missing, a whole forward pack gone and one guy who started the last Six Nations game in France, it's a tremendous opportunity.

"We're learning so much and it's been a success regardless from my point of view, but clearly we're rugby people. There is a match to be played and we want to win."

What they say

Wales captain Jonathan Davies: "I have spoken to the boys about it being one last, big effort.

"It's the last game and opportunity to put on your country's jersey this season. It's very easy to get yourself up for a Welsh game. There is a lot of excitement in the group.

"If we can win I think that will cap off a pretty good season for Welsh rugby. The boys understand the task at hand and it's about making sure we do sign off on a good result."

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma: "I was disappointed with the first match result but at the same time it was an awesome effort with 14 men for a long time.

"As a result it was not that bad and we have been working to this next game. Since we started the tour we have been saying that every day is important, because of this issue of being apart for so long.

"I think we have got better and we will surely see a better game this weekend."

Team news

Wales coach Pivac has made seven changes for Saturday's series decider.

Cardiff half-backs Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans will both start after impressing off the bench last week,

Tom Rogers comes in on the wing for Jonah Holmes, while Nick Tompkins will partner captain Jonathan Davies - who has overcome a knock - in midfield.

Up front, prop Gareth Thomas will make his first start and Leon Brown also comes into the front row. Josh Turnbull replaces the injured Aaron Wainwright in the back row.

Argentina have made two changes to their backline, with Santiago Chocobares and Bautista Delguy starting.

Full-back Juan Cruz Mallia was dismissed in last Saturday's 20-20 draw at the Principality Stadium and has been suspended for three matches for a head-high challenge on Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy.

Santiago Carreras moves from the wing into full-back, with Delguy coming into the side. Matias Moroni is moved from centre to wing in place of Santiago Cordero, with Chocobares starting in midfield.

Line-ups

Wales: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Nick Tompkins, Jonathan Davies (capt), Tom Rogers; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Josh Turnbull, James Botham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Rhodri Jones, Dillon Lewis, Matthew Screech, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.

Argentina: Santiago Carreras; Bautista Delguy, Santiago Chocobares, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Matias Moroni; Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya (capt), Francisco Gomez Kodela, Guido Petti, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Facundo Isa, Rodrigo Bruni.

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Facundo Gigena, Santiago Medrano, Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno, Felipe Ezcurra, Domingo Miotti, Juan Imhoff.

Match officials

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).

Assistant Referees: Matthew Carley, Karl Dickson (RFU).

TMO: Tom Foley (RFU).