Ludlow was sent to the sin bin for kneeing an opposition player in the head

Lewis Ludlow has been banned for four matches for kneeing an opponent in the head during England's win over Canada.

Gloucester's Ludlow, 26, who captained England on Saturday, caught Canada prop Jake Ilnicki in the head as the flanker tried to step over a ruck and was sent to the sin bin.

However, the citing officer then deemed the offence worthy of a red card.

And World Rugby said Ludlow admitted at his hearing he had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card.

He miss club games against Ealing, Hartpury and Northampton.

The offence carried a starting point of a six-match suspension, which was subsequently reduced by two games by the player's admission of foul play.

Ludlow's sanction can be reduced by one further game if he completes World Rugby's head contact process coaching intervention programme.