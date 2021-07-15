Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Lancaster impressed as England beat Italy to win the Under-20 Grand Slam at Cardiff Arms Park on Tuesday

Leicester Tigers have signed versatile back Dan Lancaster from Championship side Leeds Tykes.

The 20-year-old can play at either fly-half or centre and was a member of the England squad that won the Under-20s 2021 Six Nations.

Head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website: external-link "Dan is a determined, competitive young man who is hungry to develop his game."

Lancaster said moving to a Premiership side was "hugely exciting".

"Leicester has got a great thing going and I can't wait to get started," he added.