Dan Lancaster: Leicester Tigers sign Leeds Tykes back
From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers have signed versatile back Dan Lancaster from Championship side Leeds Tykes.
The 20-year-old can play at either fly-half or centre and was a member of the England squad that won the Under-20s 2021 Six Nations.
Head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website: "Dan is a determined, competitive young man who is hungry to develop his game."
Lancaster said moving to a Premiership side was "hugely exciting".
"Leicester has got a great thing going and I can't wait to get started," he added.