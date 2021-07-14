Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wian Conradie, who can feature at flanker or number eight, appeared twice for Namibia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Premiership club Gloucester have signed Namibia back-row forward Wian Conradie.

The 26-year-old, who previously had a stint with Doncaster Knights, joins the Cherry and Whites from American side New England Free Jacks.

Conradie has won 19 international caps and featured at the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Rugby World Cup.

"Wian is a hugely promising prospect who we have identified as having real potential," chief operating officer Alex Brown told the club website.

"We wanted to strengthen our back row options and Wian is the exact sort of player that we want to bring in."

Gloucester have not disclosed the length of Conradie's contract at Kingsholm.