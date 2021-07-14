Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester Tigers said they hoped to see a women's team "run out" at Welford Road next season

Leicester Tigers have announced the formation of a women and girls' rugby programme to begin later this year.

Former England full-back Vicky Macqueen has been named as head of rugby, with the aim to "develop rugby" in the area.

The club say they are "working on the governance and logistics" of running a women's team.

Details on how a first team will enter the league system, or whether Tigers will apply for a Premier 15s licence in 2023, are still to be confirmed.

However, Leicester have said they hope to see a women's team play at Mattioli Woods Welford Road over the course of the 2021-22 season.

Tigers chief executive Andrea Pinchen said she hoped the formation of the programme would "inspire women and girls of all abilities to get involved in the game, and to provide an opportunity for them to wear the Leicester Tigers shirt".

Details on what form the programme will take are currently being shaped, with Macqueen, who earned 34 caps for England and is BBC Radio Leicester's summariser on coverage of the men's team, in charge.

Former England full-back Vicky Macqueen earned 34 caps for her country over a five-year career

"This starting point is really exciting because it is such a great opportunity", said Macqueen. "It is a huge challenge but an exciting challenge.

"We have an opportunity to create a pathway in our region from the grassroots to the elite game."

If Tigers want to enter a team into the Premier 15s - the top tier of women's competition in England - they will have to apply for a license to enter in 2023.

Every three years, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) opens a bidding process for clubs to have a team in the league, meaning there is no promotion or relegation.

Bath and London Irish announced earlier this year that they would also be applying for licenses.

Leicestershire already has a Premier 15s team, with Loughborough Lightning reaching the semi-finals this season

Leicester, Bath and Irish, as well as Northampton and Newcastle, are the only Premiership teams not to have a side in the Premier 15s.

Exeter and Sale were awarded new licences in 2020, joining the league at the expense of Richmond and Firwood Waterloo Ladies.

It raises the prospect of two elite rugby women's programmes competing in Leicestershire, as Loughborough Lightning have had a team in the Premier 15s since the division's inception.

Lightning, who have England stars such as Emily Scarratt and Helena Rowland in their team, made the semi-finals of he competition last season.