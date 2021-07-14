Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Adams was the top try-scorer at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Wales wing Josh Adams missed the British Irish and Lions match against South Africa A to watch the birth of his first child on a video call.

Adams' fiancee Georgia went into labour on Wednesday and Adams withdrew from the match in Cape Town.

"We've always said family comes first, so naturally Josh drops out as planned to be with his partner," said Lions head coach Warren Gatland.

"We wish them both our very best wishes for an easy delivery."

Adams, who has scored eight tries in three games so far this tour, had previously explained how he made the tough decision to tour South Africa with the backing of his family.

"He has been backwards and forwards all day," added Gatland.

"If she had the baby he probably would have played but this is important for him and his partner."

Adams was replaced in the starting side by Liam Williams, who slotted in at full-back with Anthony Watson switching to wing.

Wales fly-hall Dan Biggar was also a late withdrawal after suffering a minor ankle sprain, with England captain Owen Farrell replacing him.

"Dan's got a minor ankle sprain which is not worth risking, so Owen comes in at 10," added Gatland.

"He (Biggar) rolled his ankle slightly in the captain's run. If we pushed him we could've played him but it wasn't worth the risk."

The Lions have also called up Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher, who trained with the Lions squad in Jersey prior to the start of the South Africa tour.

Kelleher will travel together with Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones, who has recovered from a dislocated shoulder suffered against Japan on 26 June.

"I'm delighted to announce Ronan will join up with the squad," added Gatland.

"There's no injuries to the three hookers out here, but we think it's prudent to bring in cover in that position ahead of the Test series."