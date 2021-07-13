Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Nigel Walker won 18 Wales caps after an athletics career that included competing for Great Britain at the Los Angeles Olympics in the 110m hurdles

Former Wales rugby and athletics star Nigel Walker has been named performance director at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The 58-year-old ex-Cardiff wing will join the WRU executive board in the process.

Walker is leaving his role as national director of the English Institute of Sport (EIS) to join the WRU.

"Rugby holds a special place in the hearts of Welsh people everywhere," said Walker.

"The passion that exists for the game is self-evident and I take on this role mindful of the fact that, with that level of interest, there is a responsibility to ensure the performance end of Welsh rugby builds on the solid foundations of the community game.

"A huge part of the attraction of this job is the breadth and scope of the role.

"Short term, two challenges I look forward to are the development of the women's game and working collaboratively on a performance strategy that works for the whole of the professional male game in Wales.

"In addition, I very much look forward to working closely with [Wales coach] Wayne Pivac and his team.

"I will be using all of the experience I have gathered over more than 30 years in and around the game both on and off the field and I very much relish the opportunity to do so."

Walker's CV includes rising from BBC Wales head of sport to head of change and internal communications in the corporation before 11 years at the EIS. He will also relinquish his place on the Cardiff Rugby board to join Welsh rugby's governing body.

Walker's appointment is the first significant role announced since Steve Phillips became WRU chief executive in March 2021.

Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones left the role Walker is moving into in October 2020.

Phillips said Walker "was the stand-out candidate in an extremely strong field" to take the role.

Phillips added: "Nigel knows all about the importance of performing under pressure and skills transfer, in particular drawing on his international career in rugby and athletics, and delivering change in high-performance environments.

"He has an intimate working knowledge of Welsh sport, and Welsh rugby in particular, and his experience will prove a significant asset for our game."