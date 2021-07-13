Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales centre Nick Tompkins admits he struggled to cope during his time with Dragons because of a family tragedy.

Tompkins, 26, joined Dragons on a season-long loan for 2020-21 from Saracens but has since returned to the English club.

During Tompkins' time playing regional rugby in Wales, his grandfather was ill with cancer and later passed away.

"It was tough in the autumn and Six Nations because I had some family issues," Tompkins said.

Tompkins had proved a revelation in Wayne Pivac's first season in charge after it emerged he was available for Wales through his maternal grandmother.

A try-scoring debut against Italy in February 2020 was followed by an eye-catching display against France as he embedded himself in Wales' midfield. Then the pandemic struck.

Tompkins joined Dragons in the summer of 2020 from Saracens and says he did not find it easy to cope with his new surroundings during Covid-19.

He acknowledges he did not make the impression he wanted for Dragons and his Wales form was affected.

"With being away at the Dragons and having to be in a bubble, I found it tough personally," added Tompkins.

"I didn't cope with it very well and needed a bit of an adjustment period.

"I wish I'd played better for Dragons and definitely coming back for Wales after Covid, it was a bit of a stumbling block.

"It's one of those things that happens in life and it's peaks and troughs. It's been tough, really rough, and there have been moments when you question your ability and things.

"You have to manage it and I'm giving my all in training to be the best I can be."

Tompkins returned to Saracens in April 2021 and helped them gain promotion back to the Gallagher Premiership after they had been relegated for salary cap breaches.

He has made replacement appearances in the summer series win against Canada and 20-20 draw against Argentina.

"After the Six Nations I was happy with my fitness and how I felt," said Tompkins.

"After coming back from the Dragons to Sarries, maybe it was a case of feeling more at home and seeing some familiar faces because I've been there for 10 years.

"It makes a difference and playing for Sarries in the Championship with the Lions boys, I think I've got back to my level and playing my best rugby.

"You're always going to have challenges and competition and you need it because otherwise you go stale. I found that out at times at Dragons and there were times when I could have pushed myself harder in training and I didn't.

"I went back to Saracens and there are British and Irish Lions all around you pushing you and you see the difference. The difference between my performances is night and day. You need that push and competition and I love it.

"I've enjoyed the last two Welsh games when I've got on and the camp has been going well."

Tompkins could be in line to start against Argentina this weekend after centres Jonathan Davies and Willis Halaholo picked up injuries in the first Test against Pumas, with the team to be revealed on Thursday.

"I think I can bring a bit of work-rate and energy in terms of touches on the ball," added Tompkins.

"If you bring my ball carrying and footwork into the equation I think I can add something to this team whether it's off the bench or starting. I'll do what I can to contribute for the team.

"It's been 18 months now of getting to know this group and the system. Believe it or not it's pretty difficult to come into a team and know everyone and the roles.

"Once you get immersed in it, you can settle yourself down and push a bit more."