Kyle McCall came through Ulster's academy but struggled to nail down a regular starting berth

Ulster have announced that five players will depart the club following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Australian winger Matt Faddes ends his two-year stint in Belfast while scrum-half Alby Mathewson also departs after one campaign at Kingspan Stadium.

Academy product Kyle McCall also leaves the Kingspan Stadium eight years after making his debut against Leinster.

Hooker Adam McBurney has signed for Edinburgh while fly-half Bill Johnston will join Ealing Trailfinders.

Dan McFarland has lost the services of several players following the retirement of long-serving back Louise Ludik in May while star back row Marcell Coetzee moved back to his native South Africa with the Bulls.

Ulster had announced the signing of Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa but the deal fell through following a "detailed medical report".