Dan Lancaster in possession at Cardiff Arms Park

England Under-20s v Italy Under-20s England (17) 27 Tries: Bailey, Bates, Relton 2 Cons: Mathews 2 Pens: Mathews Italy (0) 17 Tries: Neculai, Di Bartolomeo Cons: Ferrarin 2 Pens: Ferrarin

England Under-20s withstood an Italy fightback to claim the Grand Slam at Cardiff Arms Park.

England raced into a healthy lead after converted tries by Orlando Bailey and Jack Bates.

Arthur Relton crossed to extend their advantage after the interval but Italy hit back to set up a tense finale.

Ion Neculai and Tommaso di Bartolomeo both scored tries, before Relton sealed the bonus point and a first Six Nations title for England since 2017.

Speaking to BBC Sport, man-of-the-match Relton said: "To get the win is unbelievable.

"It was a tough game and we kept our fight."

Italy produced a stirring comeback but their ill-discipline proved costly as they were forced to play with 13 men in the latter stages after Nicola Piantella and Flavio Pio Vaccari were sent to the sin bin.

The delayed tournament has been played in Cardiff after the 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.