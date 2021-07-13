Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Three-time European Champions Cup winners Saracens beat Ealing 117-15 on aggregate to win the Championship play-off final

Promoted Saracens will begin the 2021-22 Premiership season with a trip to Bristol, last term's table-toppers.

Five-time Premiership winners Sarries secured an immediate return from the Championship after being relegated for repeated breaches of the salary cap.

The Bears, beaten by Harlequins in the play-offs, host Mark McCall's side in the season opener on 17 September.

Champions Quins, who beat Exeter in last month's final, will start the defence of their title at Newcastle.

Exeter, beaten 40-38 by Quins in the Twickenham final, travel to Leicester Tigers on Saturday, 18 September.

Northampton, Sale and Worcester have also been handed home matches on the same day, against Gloucester, Bath and London Irish respectively.

Quins' trip to Newcastle on Sunday, 19 September completes the first round of fixtures.

With the Premiership expanding to 13 teams after no relegation last season, Wasps do not have a game on the opening weekend.

There will be no relegation in 2021-22, with the top flight expanding to 14 teams for the 2022-23 season.

The Premiership final will take place on Saturday, 18 June 2022.

Opening weekend Premiership fixtures

Friday, 17 September (19:45 BST)

Bristol Bears v Saracens

Saturday, 18 September (15:00 BST)

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs

Northampton Saints v Gloucester

Sale Sharks v Bath

Worcester Warriors v London Irish

Sunday, 19 September (15:00 BST)

Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins