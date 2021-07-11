Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales v Argentina - second Test Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live text on BBC website; highlights on BBC 2 Wales and iPlayer from 19:15 BST.

Argentina full-back Juan Cruz Mallia will find out on Monday if he will be free to face Wales in the second Test in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Pumas full-back was red-carded after 29 minutes of last Saturday's 20-20 draw at Principality Stadium.

He appeared to collide with Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy's head in a tackle.

Mallia will attend a video hearing chaired by Scotland's Roddy Dunlop QC.

Dunlop will be joined by former England player Becky Essex and ex-Irish international referee Donal Courtney to determine Mallia's fate.