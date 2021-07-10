Sharks 31-71 British and Irish Lions

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harris scored the opening try in an ultimately comfortable win for the Lions

Cell C Sharks v British and Irish Lions Sharks (26) 31 Tries: Volmink 2, Abrahams, Hendrikse, Kok Con: Cronje 3 British and Irish Lions (26) 71 Tries: Harris, George 2, Van der Merwe, Beirne 2, Conan, Daly, A Watson 2, Curry Cons: Biggar 8

The British and Irish Lions pulled through their toughest test so far as they overcame a committed Sharks side and their own errors to claim victory.

The Sharks, who lost 54-7 to the Lions three days earlier, were level 26-26 at the break with three of their tries coming from mistakes by the tourists.

But scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse's 46th-minute red card for a cheap-shot elbow to Liam Williams' head swung the game.

The Lions piled on the points with wing Anthony Watson scoring two of 11 tries.

Flanker Tadhg Beirne and hooker Jamie George, captaining the side, also crossed twice with close-range efforts.

The Lions polished up the scoreline as they ran in seven second-half tries against the depleted Sharks, but Warren Gatland will know his side helped keep their youthful and physical opposition in the contest in a slack first-half display.

Three of the Cape Town side's four first-half tries came from individual errors from the Lions.

Full-back Anthony Volmink strolled in after Elliot Daly, impressive so far on the tour, spilled a ball under little pressure and then capitalised when Dan Biggar's pass to Van der Merwe went to ground.

Hendrikse intercepted a sloppy pass from opposite number nine Gareth Davies to run the length of the field and make it 26-19 to the Sharks within sight of half-time.

The Lions seemed to be feeling the effects of a week severely disrupted by a Covid outbreak in their camp, but were handed a crucial advantage when the lively Hendrikse boiled over in a touchline skirmish.

The scrum-half needlessly dived in as Williams was dragged out of play, planting his elbow on the Wales full-back's head.

It was more nuisance than violence, but English referee Wayne Barnes had no choice but to show red - and all but end the game as a contest.

