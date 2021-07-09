A crowd of 6,164 watched the Wales win over Canada at Principality Stadium

Wales v Argentina - first Test Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 July Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live text on BBC website; highlights on BBC 2 Wales and iPlayer from 21:00 BST.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) hopes attendance for Wales v Argentina on Saturday will be closer to the current 8,200 capacity than last weekend's game against Canada.

Wales beat the Canucks 68-12 in front of 6,164 fans, their first game in front of spectators for 17 months.

Wayne Pivac's side now face Argentina in a two-Test series.

"We are certainly looking for a greater crowd against Argentina," said WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.

Phillips admits he is unsure why the tickets were not all sold for the Canada game, but accepts the restrictions and decisions such as closing the venue's bars could have contributed.

"It's difficult to say why," added Phillips.

"We are trying to return to normal where we had a capacity of 8,200 and we were just north of 6,000. We have to remember the bars are closed to help push up the overall capacity.

"That contributes to some people's event experience and we understand that.

"There are restrictions in place for a number of reasons and I think that's the right thing to do. We also recognise there are restrictions and hurdles and some people might think 'this is not for me' and will wait until the autumn.

"We shouldn't lose sight - it might only have been 6,000, but [it was] the biggest crowd that has been in Wales since lockdown and I can assure you we are taking every positive we can from the experience.

"It was a vital step in many ways to return to normal for everyone. It's great for getting people back into the habit."

The crowd pales into comparison at the 60,000 fans who were at Wembley to witness England's Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark and full houses at Wimbledon this week.

The Welsh government has different regulations to events in England, with a more gradual return to normality for crowds at sporting venues, with the Principality Stadium holding 74,500.

"I just think we need to strive to get back there," Phillips told Radio Wales Sport, as he also emphasised a desire to be "respectful" of Welsh government policies "at all times".

He added: "I'm certainly not going to criticise what they're doing, they're here to try and look after us so we're more than happy to abide by the rules."

Phillips hopes capacity crowds will be allowed for the autumn internationals against Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Fiji.

"That's what we're planning and we're very optimistic of achieving those aims," added Phillips.

"It's a key part of the business model we operate and we have been in discussions with Welsh government throughout and as you probably know we're already out on sale on a full capacity basis for those games.

"And based on what I've seen so far the appetite is there and ticket sales are holding up well.

"With that said, we work very closely with Welsh government and they certainly know the consequences on us and the wider game in Wales if we're not able to deliver full stadia."