Welsh community clubs will return to full 15-a-side action in knock-out competitions in August and September.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has released men's fixtures for Cup, Plate, Bowl and Shield games.

Women's full-blown competitions will be split between north and south Wales Cup and Plate competitions.

Games were suspended in March 2020 due to coronavirus and in recent months clubs have gradually returned to training and in adjusted match formats.

WRU community director Geraint John said: "These competitions external-link mark an important step on our Pathway to Participation.

"It's been great to see clubs back at training and enjoying some seven and 10-a-side friendlies, but clubs, players, coaches and supporters will relish the chance to play some competitive, 15-a-side matches, albeit with some law modification which are necessary at this time."