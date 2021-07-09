Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Anthony Watson will make his first start of the British and Irish Lions tour against the Sharks on Saturday.

Watson, Liam Williams and Duhan van der Merwe, who scored a hat-trick in Wednesday's win over the same opposition, make up the back three.

Watson's England team-mate Jamie George captains the team with Ireland's Jack Conan at eight.

The Lions' original fixture against the Bulls was called off because of an outbreak of Covid in the hosts' camp.

British and Irish Lions: L Williams, A Watson, Daly, Harris, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Davies; Sutherland, George, Furlong, Itoje, Hill, Beirne, H Watson, Conan.

Replacements: Owens, Jones, Sinckler, Lawes, Simmonds, Curry, Murray, Russell.

More to follow.