Kyle Rowe made his Edinburgh debut against Scarlets in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup last month

Premiership club London Irish have signed winger Kyle Rowe from Pro14 side Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old has represented Scotland at Under-20 level and was a core player for his country's Sevens side during the 2019-20 campaign.

Rowe, who can also play at full-back, trained with Edinburgh and previously played for Ayr.

"It's a great opportunity for me to come down to London, playing for a club that has big ambitions," he said. external-link

The Exiles have not disclosed the length of Rowe's deal at the Brentford Community Stadium.