Dombrandt's powerful running game has brought him 11 tries in Harlequins successful Premiership campaign

England v Canada Date: Saturday 10 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Twickenham

Harlequins' Premiership-winning number eight Alex Dombrandt will make his Test debut for England against Canada on Saturday.

Flankers Sam Underhill and Lewis Ludlow, who again captains the side, complete the back row.

Lock Harry Wells, centre Dan Kelly and wing Adam Radwan win their first caps.

Marcus Smith and Harry Randall continue their half-back partnership after last weekend's 43-29 win over the United States.

Kelly lines up alongside Exeter's Henry Slade in the midfield, with Joe Marchant on the bench. Ollie Lawrence, who came off in the 35th minute of the win over the US after a clash of heads, is left out of the matchday squad, with Max Malins also unavailable through injury.

Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire makes his first England start after scoring on debut as a replacement last weekend.

A first international cap for Dombrandt, who scored two tries for England in a non-Test encounter with the Barbarians in June 2019, marks a rise from playing university rugby with Cardiff Metropolitan to the international game.

The 24-year-old has been a key part of Harlequins' successful title push, scoring 11 tries - including scores in their play-off wins over Bristol and Exeter - in 24 appearances.

He made the second-highest number of metres of any forward in the English top flight, second to only Exeter and Lions back row Sam Simmonds.

Canada suffered a 68-12 defeat by Wales last Saturday in their first match in more than 20 months.

England: Steward; Cokanasiga, Slade, Kelly, Radwan; Smith, Randall; Genge, Blamire, Heyes, Wells, Ewels, Ludlow (capt), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Langdon, Obano, Hill, Chick, Ludlam, Robson, Furbank, Marchant