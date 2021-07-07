Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hallam Amos scores for Wales against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2019 Bronze Final

Wales v Argentina - first Test Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date : Saturday, 10 July Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live text on BBC website; highlights on BBC 2 Wales and iPlayer from 21:00 BST.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has brought in Hallam Amos, Owen Lane and Kieran Hardy as three changes to face Argentina on Saturday.

The backs trio replace Leigh Halfpenny, Tom Rogers and Tomos Williams from the side that defeated Canada 68-12.

Amos lines up at full-back in place of the injured Halfpenny, while Lane and Hardy replace Rogers and Williams, who drops to the replacements bench.

Pivac has named the same starting forward pack.

Halfpenny will require surgery after the full-back was ruled out of the summer series with a knee injury.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury within the first minute of his 100th Test appearance in the win against Canada.

There is one further change among the replacements with Jarrod Evans recovering from the ankle injury that ruled him out from facing Canada.

"Argentina provide the perfect opponents for us this weekend and are the exact test we want for this group of players," said Pivac.

"We will be tested up front and the physicality will be at a level that some of these players have not experienced before but that will answer a lot of questions for us as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023.

"It's great to play in Cardiff once again and we want to play an exciting brand of rugby, which will have supporters up off their feet. It promises to be a great occasion."

Wales: Hallam Amos; Jonah Holmes, Willis Halaholo, Jonathan Davies (capt), Owen Lane; Callum Sheedy, Kieran Hardy; Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, Dillon Lewis, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty, James Botham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Gareth Thomas, Leon Brown, Josh Turnbull, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Nick Tompkins.