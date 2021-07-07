Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cell C Sharks v British and Irish Lions Cell C Sharks: (0) 7 Try: Venter Con: Bosch British and Irish Lions: (26) 54 Tries: Adams 3, Van der Merwe 3, Aki, Rees-Zammit Cons: Farrell 3, Russell 4

The British and Irish Lions overcame rising coronavirus uncertainty to claim a composed eight-try win against the Sharks.

Organisers confirmed the game was on less than two hours before kick-off after a Lions player and a management team member tested positive.

Warren Gatland made eight late changes because of players isolating.

Nevertheless, full-back Josh Adams and wing Duhan van der Merwe claimed a hat-trick each for a dominant win.

Earlier in the match, Owen Farrell left the field after appearing to hurt his shoulder and wing Louis Rees-Zammit went off moments before full time to receive treatment on his hamstring.

They were two blows to an already depleted backline, with Finn Russell the only back among the replacements.

Also on Wednesday, South Africa's fixture against Georgia was cancelled after Covid-19 outbreaks in both camps and on Tuesday the Lions' 10 July game against the Bulls was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the South African side.

Line-ups

Cell C Sharks: Libbok; Kok, Ward, Louw, Abrahams; Bosch, Hendrikse; Mona, Mbatha, Mchunu, Van Heerden, Andrews, Venter, Bholi, Buthelezi (capt).

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Mchunu, Herbst, Van der Mescht, Hugo, Richardson, Williams,Volmink.

British and Irish Lions: Adams, Rees-Zammit, Daly, Aki, Van der Merwe; Farrell, Price; Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Fagerson, Henderson (capt), Beard, Navidi, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Furlong, Itoje, Conan, H Watson, Russell, Faletau