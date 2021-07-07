Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Underhill scored the opening try in England's win against the United States on Sunday

England v Canada Venue: Twickenham Stadium Dates: Saturday, 10 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

England flanker Sam Underhill says his new team-mates have a "brilliant chance" of following in his footsteps to play at the 2023 World Cup.

The 24-year-old made his international debut on the 2017 Argentina tour while more senior players were away with the British and Irish Lions.

With 12 England players in South Africa, Eddie Jones handed out 12 first caps in Sunday's United States win.

Underhill said it was "imperative" to "make the most of" the opportunity.

"It's a brilliant chance; four years ago was my first involvement," added Underhill, who went on to become one of the stars of the 2019 World Cup.

"It was a great tour, and a few lads started their involvement there. You can't look too far ahead, you look at what's immediately in front of you.

"It's a good environment to be in, because it gives you something to get after straight away."

Jones is due to name his squad for Saturday's game against Canada on Thursday, but back row Jack Kenningham is not in contention for a debut as he has been advised to isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app.

An England staff member has also been told to isolate by the app, with a Rugby Football Union statement saying neither had tested positive and "the squad and staff group continue to undergo daily testing".

'I hope my best years aren't behind me!'

Following the 43-29 win against the United States, England will complete their summer schedule when they host Canada at Twickenham.

The hosts will be missing back Max Malins, who suffered shoulder ligament damage in last weekend's victory.

Although it was an error-strewn display, several new caps made an impression, with fly-half Marcus Smith and scrum-half Harry Randall both scoring tries.

Underhill - who claimed the side's opening score - was playing his first international since a hip injury kept him out of the 2021 Six Nations.

"I hope my best years aren't behind me," he said.

"It's an exciting time to be around the group. There's 30-odd lads here, 12 more away with the Lions and a few more out there that will be coming back at some point I'm sure.

"So it's incredibly competitive but very good-natured and fun to be a part of."