Ben Donnell featured 16 times in all competitions last season as London Irish finished ninth in the Premiership

London Irish back-row forward Ben Donnell has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has made a total of 34 appearances for the Exiles.

"Ben has enjoyed a couple of really positive seasons with us," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website. external-link

"He is developing into a fine player and we're excited about seeing that progression continue."

The length of Donnell's new deal at the Brentford Community Stadium has not been disclosed.